Bill to extend penalties for enticing a child tabled in committee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawmaker wants to crack down on people who try to lure kids for sex by expanding the current law and upping the crime to a felony.

It’s not the first time a lawmaker has taken a stab at a bill like this. A Senate committee heard the bill Monday night. The sponsor is Sen. Candace Gould, a freshman Republican lawmaker from Albuquerque.

As the law stands now, it’s a misdemeanor crime to entice, persuade or attempt to persuade a child under 16 to go somewhere with the intent to commit a sexual offense against that child. Sen. Gould’s bill would expand the law so that it applies to victims under 18 years old. It would also up the penalties to a third degree felony if the child is under 13 and a fourth degree felony if the child is over 13.

Gould’s bill was heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, which is a majority Democratic group.

“This would close the loophole in the current law so that a person who entices 16 or 17- year-old’s with the intent to rape that child will now be prosecuted for that crime,” Sen. Gould said.

Her bill narrowly passed a different Senate committee just to get to this one.

KRQE News 13 has learned lawmakers voted to table the bill in committee. That means it’s not moving forward.

Similar bills have been attempted at least twice before to increase the penalties. In that case, both bills passed the House but died in the Senate.