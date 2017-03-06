Albuquerque police: Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT standoff has ended in southwest Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a home near 98th Street and Tower on Monday afternoon after a violent felon barricaded himself inside.

Two Albuquerque schools had to modify their plan for dismissal due to the police activity.

According to Albuquerque Public Schools officials, students at Helen Cordero and Edward Gonzales Elementary Schools will only be released by parent pick-up. Officials say buses will not be transporting any students.

Parents who go to pick up their children must bring an ID.

APD has not said what the suspect was wanted for, but he has been taken into custody.