ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Warmer weather, flowers and allergies aren’t the only signs spring is almost here.

Albuquerque Isotopes single-game seats went on sale Friday. The ‘Topes are celebrating their 15th season this year, and the general manager tells KRQE News 13 there are plenty of anniversary-themed events lined up.

Tickets can be purchased at the Isotopes Box Office or online. The Isotopes’ home opener is April 6.