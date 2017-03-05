Valencia County Cowboy Church holds first service

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE)- A unique church service was held Sunday for cowboys and it was a success.

More than 150 people attended the first service of the Valencia County Cowboy Church held at Bosque Farms Elementary.

Pastor Curt Miller says he delivers sermons that relate to the western, cowboy lifestyle.

He says the cowboy church movement started around 2000 in Texas.

There are now cowboy churches around the southwest with two in Santa Fe.

He says his lifestyle is what inspired him.

Pastor Miller says traditional churches aren’t for everyone so this could be the perfect fit for many who love the western lifestyle, rodeo or rope.