Truck exhibit shows brutal reality of impoverished and war-torn children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Imagine stepping inside an 18-wheeler and finding yourself in another country. Well, that’s exactly what the World Vision Truck Experience does, and it’s currently making a stop in the Duke city.

“The kids that young, it kind of broke my heart,” said Jeffery Morgan after touring the truck.

Many people said, it’s an experience like none other.

“It was very very moving and it brought back tearful memories from what we had experienced back in the 60s,” said Dora Carrington.

People who came to tour the truck exhibit were moved by the images and stories they heard.

“We’re taking people into the lives of children that live in Bangladesh, in Syrian refugee communities and Uganda,” said Katie McKenzie, a tour representative for the World Vision Experience.

This is the first time the truck has made it’s way to Albuquerque, a stop that’s made the pastor at Fellowship Missionary Baptist is glad the truck is parked at his church.

“One of the things that World Vision and I have partnered to do together is to help alleviate some of the poverty so that these children won’t have to live in that kind of experience,” said Pastor Dennis Dunn.

Once inside the truck, visitors will be taken to three different countries, wearing headsets to narrate the stories of different children.

The first room is of a brothel in Bangladesh, the second room, a young boy named Ali in Syria who supports his family by selling tissues. The final room is to Uganda where children are kidnapped and used for sacrifice.

“I didn’t realize a lot of this stuff was going on,” said Morgan.

Many visitors were in shock to hear the true stories. At the end they can take a moment to reflect, or say a prayer.

“We haven’t seen anything in this country that will be anywhere equal to what they experience every single day of their lives,” said Conrad Carrington.

The hope, is for people to sponsor the children depicted in the exhibit, through the challenges they face.

The truck will be in Albuquerque through Sunday, March, 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church near the intersection of Unser and Central Avenue.