ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night in Eddy County.

They said 38-year-old David Moore from Carlsbad was driving a motorcycle in Artesia fleeing from police.

As Moore approached Main St. and 20th St., police said he collided with an ambulance. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

County deputies said Moore was seen speeding at over 100 mph earlier in the day on U.S. 285.