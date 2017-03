SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico license plates could get a new look. A bill to create a specialty chile plate heads to the Senate.

The House passed the legislation Saturday night.

The new plate would be available to New Mexicans for a $35 fee.

It comes as the Colorado legislature considers a rival, chile license plate bill. Rep. Nathan Small offered a floor amendment to apply the emergency clause of the bill to ensure New Mexico wins the race for the chile license plate bill.