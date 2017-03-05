Police: Road rage incident leads to shots fired

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police say road rage landed 19-year-old Jose Cisneros-Legarda in jail.

They say Cisneros-Legarda pulled out a gun and fired three shots at a driver for revving his engine at him at a red light.

It happened back in January at the busy intersection of Gibson and San Mateo.

The victim told police he was actually having engine problems and was trying to explain that to Cisneros-Legarda.

Officers made the arrest after a line-up helped identify Cisneros-Legarda. Police say they have text messages that show he admitted to firing shots at the car.

Cisneros-Lagarda was released on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.