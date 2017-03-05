Lobo Baseball ranked 3rd in RPI by media outlet

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- UNM Baseball successfully completed the 3 game sweep of Air Force on Sunday. They capped off a 59 Run weekend with a 16-7 win on Sunday. UNM is now 7-3 on the year, but also released today on WarrenNolan.com, UNM was ranked 3rd in RPI in the country.

This is a big deal as Coach Birmingham talked about bringing up his teams RPI prior to this season, to ensure their chances at getting into the post season. UNM ranked 3rd with Arizona in first and Michigan State in 2nd.

The website also ranked teams by their strength of schedule and has the Lobos also coming in at number 3 in the Country.

UNM will head to New Mexico State next to take on the Aggies on Tuesday. First pitch for that game will be 6:30 pm.