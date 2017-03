ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man found dead Saturday night has prompted a homicide investigation.

Eddy County Deputies said they found 49-year-old Danny Mendes of Roswell lying in the middle of Haystack Rd. near Four Dinkus Rd. South of Artesia.

Details about his death have not been released but investigators are treating it as a homicide.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office.