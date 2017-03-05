Devon Williams honored on senior night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Devon Williams would have played on Saturday night in the Lobos regular season finale win over San Diego State, but of course his career as a Lobo was tragically cut short early in the season last year. Williams was on the bench the entire night in the huge Lobo victory over conference rival SDSU. He was honored with Tim Williams and Obij Aget after the game, and Devon spoke from the heart.

“I just want to thank everybody for the great experience that they gave me with lobo basketball. Thank you all for everything”, said Devon Williams.

It was a scary moment last year when Devon went down under the basket at New Mexico State. He would leave on a stretcher and find out after the incident that he suffered from Spinal Stenosis. Devon would not be able to finish out his college career, which would be a major blow to any athlete, but Devon has not let it bring him down.

Williams has since had a successful surgery to help his narrowing spine, and Devon is now after his Master’s Degree at UNM. While his Lobo Career was cut short, Lobo fans made sure on Saturday night that Williams will never be forgotten.