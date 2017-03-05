Bernalillo County holds workshop focused on allergy friendly gardening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– With allergy season upon us, Bernalillo County is offering one way to cut down on those sneezes and sniffles.

A workshop at the Bachechi Open Space Sunday taught visitors about allergy-friendly gardening.

The focus was how to choose plants that thrive in New Mexico, but don’t irritate the sinuses. The workshop also showed which plants can actually counteract the effects of allergies.

It was the first in a series called Four Seasons of Plant Wisdom aimed at helping people use plants to boost their well-being.

The topics for the upcoming workshops are skin vitality, heart health, and the immune system.

For more information click here.