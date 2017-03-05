Albuquerque man facing charges after alleged city bus attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man is behind bars after an attack on a city bus.

According to a criminal complaint 41-year-old Mathew Salazar started arguing with another bus rider, then hit him repeatedly in the head with an alcohol bottle until it broke.

The victim suffered cuts to his head and face.

The victim told officers he didn’t know why Salazar started the fight.

Court records show Salazar has a long criminal history, including convictions for theft and domestic violence.

In court Saturday Salazar’s bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety.