Aaron Perez back from training at USA Olympic Training Facility

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – A rising star in the Amateur ranks, Aaron Perez has racked up a lot of wins in over 112 fights. About 2 months ago the 20 year old took 2nd at an Olympic Qualifying tournament in Kansas City, and that landed him training time at the USA Olympic Training Facility.

It is located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Perez had an experience 2nd to none while there. ”It had me excited that I got to be in the center and train and fight internationally and represent USA. Like it just wasn’t representing New Mexico or Albuquerque anymore it was representing the USA, so I had a whole country behind me that was cool”, said Aaron Perez.

He trained with USA boxing for over a month and a half, and even competed in a world renowned international tournament in Bulgaria. Perez is eyeing the 2020 Olympic Games and feels that he is on the right track to compete in Tokyo.

He will be back in Colorado Springs this May, and will train with USA boxing for another big international tournament.