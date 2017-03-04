UNM hosts program aimed to introduce high school females to careers in medicine and engineering

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– High school girls from around the state got a hands on chance to experience what it’s like to be a surgeon or an engineer.

For the fifth year, the UNM Department of Orthopedics hosted the Perry Outreach Program.

The program gives female students, who might be interested in engineering or medicine, the chance to try their hands at simulated medical procedures.

The 40 students were chosen from a pool of 80 applicants.

The group says young women who attend the one day event, are more likely to pursue careers in medicine and engineering.