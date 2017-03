SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to increase the statewide minimum wage to $9.25 heads to the Senate.

Friday night, the House passed the bill with a 37-30 vote.

Currently the statewide minimum wage is $7.50.

This comes just days after the Senate voted to raise the wage to $9. Now, the legislature has until the end of the session in two seeks to come up with a compromise. From there, it goes to Gov. Martinez’s desk.

She has indicated she may support a limited increase.