Lobos clinch #5 seed in MW tournament with senior night win over SDSU

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – UNM Basketball sent off 3 seniors the right way on Saturday night at The Pit, as they defeated San Diego State 64-59. It was the final game at the Pit for Obij Aget and Tim Williams, but the team also honored former Lobo Devon Williams on Saturday night, as Williams would have been a senior if not for a season ending injury at New Mexico state 2 years ago.

It was a slow start for both sides early at Wise Pies Arena on Saturday. A lot of defense amounted to just 49 overall points. UNM trailed for the entire 1st half, before clinging to a lead with under a minute left in the half.

The Lobos would hit the jets in the 2nd half, jumping out to a big lead and they were led by Junior Guard Elijah Brown. Brown finished with a game high of 29 points getting a career high of 15 made free throws in the process.

San Diego State would make things interesting down the stretch, and it didn’t help the UNM had 3 players foul out in this one. Senior Obij Aget was one of those guys to foul out, but big O would finish his career at the Pit with a double-double. Aget had 10 point and 10 rebounds, with a solid 2 blocks as well.

The other senior Tim Williams made his return to the court after being off for more than a month. Williams picked up right where he left off minute wise, playing a solid 31. Williams finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds, a good return for the senior as well as a good goodbye to the pit.

With the 64-59 win UNM does clinch that 5 seed in the Mountain West Tournament. They are set to play 4 seed Fresno State on Thursday in quarterfinal play. They will tip off from Las Vegas, Nevada at 3:30 PM MT.