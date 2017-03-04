Jackson’s MMA Series 21 is set and ready to impress event goers

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – It is an action filled card on March 11th at Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino. Jackson’s MMA Series is now in its 21st installment and as usual will feature some of the best local fighters.

The Card will house professional and amateur bouts, and for one Santa Fe native this card will be his professional Debut. Ernesto Salvidrez is a former 2 time state champion and National Champion high school wrestler out of Capital High School. The 20 year old racked up a 4-0 amateur record and is now ready to make the jump to pro.

“It’s a little nerve racking, but I am more excited than anything because it’s in my hometown. I have never fought there so it’s more exciting than anything”, said Salvidrez.

Headlining the card will be the power punching Joshua Moreno. The Jackson Wink product is looking for his 3rd professional victory on March 11th. He is currently undefeated and tells fans to expect a great show.

“Expect this boy, your Mexican boy, you know bring some fireworks, drop this guy in the 1st or 2nd round. I never like to leave it up to the judges, so I will put on a show for you guys”, said Moreno.

Tickets are on sale now to find out more on pricing and times go to this LINK. https://buffalothunderresort.com/entertainment/jacksons-mma-series-xxi/