SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to create a research program for the industrial production of hemp in New Mexico heads to the Governor’s desk.

The Senate approved it Friday with a 30-12 vote.

The bill would require the Department of Agriculture to set up an industrial hemp research program to study cultivation and marketing.

Gov. Martinez vetoed a hemp research bill two years ago and has three days to act on this bill once it gets to her desk.