ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Supporters of President Trump came together in Albuquerque Saturday for one of many Spirit of America rallies held nationwide.

The group Main Street Patriots organized the rally at North Domingo Baca Park.

Organizers say it was a non-partisan event aimed at showing support for the president’s agenda.

One supporter said he came out Saturday partly in response to the anti-Trump protests of recent weeks.