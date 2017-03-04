Former Creighton player Watson released on $75,000 bond

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former Creighton basketball player Maurice Watson Jr., who is charged with first-degree sexual assault, has posted $75,000 to get out of jail while he awaits trial.

Watson could be seen on crutches Friday evening leaving the Douglas County Jail. He declined to comment before getting into a car and being driven away.

Watson’s preliminary hearing has been set for March 27.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman accused Watson of assaulting her early in the morning Feb. 4 at an Omaha home. Watson’s attorney, Stu Dornan, has said Watson denies the allegations.

The university announced last month that Watson had been suspended from all athletic-related activities since Feb. 13. He also is banned from campus. The 23-year-old senior point guard suffered a season-ending knee injury in January.