Family and friends of slain Albuquerque cab driver honor his life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family are getting together to honor the life of an Albuquerque cab driver killed on the job at the end of March.

“Larry was a very compassionate man, his family was everything,” said Jean Bennett, Mullin’s sister.

Organizers of the vigil said it’s not to mourn his death, instead, it’s a way for people to celebrate Larry Mullin’s life.

Bennett learned of her brother’s death when she got a call during a lunch date with her father.

“He reacted in shock, just like I did. As soon as I told him that Larry was killed, he just hung his head,” she said.

Last Monday night, Mullin was in the Smith’s parking lot near Coors and Central responding to a call by Luke Waruszewski. Police said Waruszewski stole Mullin’s cab after stabbing him in the neck.

“Found a couple people that were doing CPR on a male subject. The male subject was later pronounced deceased on scene,” said Officer Fred Duran of the Albuquerque Police Department.

Bennett said the last time she saw her brother was during the holidays. He was killed on her birthday.

“He called to wish me happy birthday that afternoon, unfortunately I missed his phone call. He left me a message and I never got a chance to call him back,” she said.

Tonight, friends and family of Mullin’s are gathering at the parking lot for one last time. Many of Mullin’s co-workers will be there to honor his life, along with a moment of silence. Bennett hopes tonight’s vigil will be a message to Mullin, showing him that he will live on through his family.

“I want him to know that he was loved, and he will continue to be loved. I want him to know that his family will be taken care of,” she said.

Organizers said they would appreciate any donations as they are trying to raise money for Mullin’s wife and two children. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with the donations.