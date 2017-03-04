Committee set to discuss three controversial bills on Sunday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee will take up three controversial bills.

That is according to The Santa Fe New Mexican.

It will discuss a bill that would prohibit abortions after 20 weeks or if a fetus is considered independently viable.

Also on the calendar, a proposal that would require doctors to notify a parent or guardian before performing an abortion on an underage patient.

House Bill 72 is on deck, which would reinstate the death penalty in cases involving the murder of children or law enforcement officers.