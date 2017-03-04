Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Wind and Fire Danger return to the state today after a nice, spring-like start to the weekend. The high winds will kick up by lunch time with gusts up to 40-50 mph across northern New Mexico and into the Northeast.

Red Flag Warnings are up for Extreme Fire Danger across northeastern New Mexico for this afternoon. That means you do not want to do any outdoor burning with the high winds, warm weather and dry conditions. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have wind gusts up to 35 mph from midday into the early evening. Another round of wind will greet you as you head back to work and school on Monday.

As this storm system grazes northern New Mexico and passes to the east on Monday, it will continue to kick up the gusty winds. It will likely be another day of high to extreme fire danger to begin the week. The winds do come down on Tuesday with slightly cooler, but more seasonable temperatures. The cool down will be small and short-live though! By the end of the week temperatures will be back to warmer than average.