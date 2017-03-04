Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A warmer day with more sunshine will greet you to kick off the weekend!

High temperatures today will be almost 10° warmer compared to Friday and there will be less clouds. The weak weather disturbance that was grazing New Mexico to the south with extra clouds on Friday will be moving east and northeast today. That means the clouds will be breaking up today and there will be more sunshine for your Saturday afternoon.

Another storm system will quickly begin to impact the Four Corners by tomorrow afternoon. The core of this weather maker is going to pass through Colorado. This track means New Mexico will see high winds and high fire danger with only some showers across extreme northern New Mexico and southern Colorado on Sunday and Monday. Winds could gust up to 40 or 40+ mph on Sunday across eastern New Mexico so Red Flag Warnings are up for the extreme fire danger tomorrow. So you do not want to do any outdoor burning with the warm weather, wind and drier conditions.

The Fire Danger will remain high on Monday before the wind comes down by Tuesday. Temperatures look to stay fairly warm throughout the upcoming week.