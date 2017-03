ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can get a head start on the BioPark Botanic Garden’s spring blooms with a special flower show this month.

The March Madness Flower Show runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily through the month.

Visitors can check out a variety of colorful flowers at the garden’s Mediterranean Conservatory.

The show is included with regular admission.