Bill requiring baby-changing facilities in men’s restrooms advances to Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill requiring baby-changing facilities in men’s restrooms is headed to the Senate.

House Bill 106 easily passed the House Friday night with a vote of 44-22.

It would mandate new construction or major renovations of public restrooms include baby changing stations in both the women’s and men’s rooms.

The bill would not apply to bathrooms that are not accessible to the public or ones that already have baby changing stations nearby.

The bill’s sponsor introduced a similar bill in 2015, but it died in a committee.