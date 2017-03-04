Albuquerque Police arrest man who claimed he was sent to flood the world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police say a man who claimed he was trying to flood the world was arrested Friday night.

According to a criminal complaint, the resident of a home near Lomas and Central called police saying an intruder was flooding his patio with a garden hose.

The resident reported the man was in his underwear and claiming to be an angel sent to flood the world.

Two officers arrived to find 27-year-old Brian Montgomery, who APD says started throwing bricks and patio furniture at the officers.

Both officers sustained minor injuries during the scuffle before tazing Montgomery and taking him into custody.

He’s being held on a bond of $22,000 cash or surety.