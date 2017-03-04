Albuquerque man arrested accused of choking mom during argument over sweat pants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man is accused of putting his mom in a choke-hold over a pair of sweat pants.

It happened Friday night at a home near San Mateo and Kathryn.

APD says 20-year-old Adrian Gutierrez got into an argument with his mom after she refused to give back the sweat pants she was wearing, which belonged to him.

Police say things turned violent when Gutierrez locked his mom in a bedroom, then chased her from the house and choked her until she lost consciousness.

Gutierrez is facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated battery.