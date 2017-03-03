Weekend Fun at ABQToDo.com

It’s a weekend full of arts, culture and sweet, sweet music in the metro area.

A trio of events await you and your family with our ABQToDo crew. The South Broadway Cultural Center hosts a Hawaiian festival complete with food, workshops and exciting performances.

Popejoy Presents hosts “Motown: The Musical” through Sunday. Follow the story of featherweight boxer-turned musical pioneer Berry Gordy with more than 40 hits from the golden age of soul and R&B.

And The African American Performing Arts Center hosts “A Map of My Own“, a collaborative arts installation as part of the Women in Creativity month-long celebrations in March.

For more information, visit ABQToDo.com.

