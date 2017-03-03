Ventana Ranch residents worry that solicitors could have been criminals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “We’ve noticed that there’s a lot of door to door soliciting,” said Bob Willits who lives in Ventana Ranch.

Doors on homes in Willits’ neighborhood are covered with no soliciting signs. And many residents will tell you, a daily knock on their door is far from unusual.

“In the summer it’s going to be worse, there’s going to be a lot of companies, whether it’s for a satellite TV, or solar, they’re gonna be knocking on doors and stuff,” said neighbor Oscar Fisher.

On Tuesday, a resident posted to the Nextdoor website, saying two young men came to his door claiming to work for a company called Vivint. He said they were casually dressed, with baseball caps, saying they were buying and selling home security.

“That’s a red flag to me, if they’re asking about where my security system is and stuff like that,” said Fisher.

The next day, another resident posted an eerily familiar account of what happened to her, saying the two men actually walked into her garage.

That woman said she contacted Vivint and they told her the men were not affiliated with their company.

“It sucks actually, you know people spend a lot of money, they want a nice neighborhood, and they want to feel secure,” said Fisher.

Fred Duran, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department, said you have every right not to answer your door if you don’t feel comfortable.

“The no soliciting sign is there to protect their privacy and protect their rights. If they don’t want anybody coming to the door selling stuff, then they have the right to do that,” said Fred Duran, APD.

Duran said if you do answer the door ask for identification, and if they refuse to provide any, there is no obligation to speak with them.

A spokesperson for Vivint could not confirm if the men did or did not work for them without their names. They did say you can visit this website to confirm their legitimacy with their badge name.