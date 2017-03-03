Track and field Olympians meet with Albuquerque students

By Published:
olympians-visit-students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of students got the chance to meet some Olympians.

Students at Wherry Elementary School spent Friday morning with Erik Kynard and Tyke Peacock, both silver medalists in the high jump, along with Olympic Coach Gwen Mikinski.

It’s part of the “Run Jump Throw” program designed to get the kids excited about physical activity by introducing them to basic track and field skills.

“Whenever I have a chance to come and educate and help them exercise and get out and enjoy themselves, I try to be apart of it,” Erik Kynard, 2012 silver medalist, said.

The Olympians are in town this weekend to compete in the national championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s