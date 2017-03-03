Track and field Olympians meet with Albuquerque students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of students got the chance to meet some Olympians.

Students at Wherry Elementary School spent Friday morning with Erik Kynard and Tyke Peacock, both silver medalists in the high jump, along with Olympic Coach Gwen Mikinski.

It’s part of the “Run Jump Throw” program designed to get the kids excited about physical activity by introducing them to basic track and field skills.

“Whenever I have a chance to come and educate and help them exercise and get out and enjoy themselves, I try to be apart of it,” Erik Kynard, 2012 silver medalist, said.

The Olympians are in town this weekend to compete in the national championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center.