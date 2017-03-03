‘Right to die’ bill in New Mexico heads to Senate committee

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A proposal that would allow terminally ill patients in New Mexico to end their lives with help from doctors faces its first test in the state Senate.

The Democratic-controlled Senate Public Affairs Committee is scheduled Friday to debate a bill opposed by the Catholic Church and Gov. Susana Martinez. The measure would prevent New Mexico doctors from facing prosecution for helping terminally ill patients end their lives.

Six other states and the District of Columbia allow residents to end their lives legally with medication prescribed by a physician.

In June, the New Mexico Supreme Court refused to overturn a state law preventing doctors from ending the lives of terminally ill patients.

New Mexico’s assisted suicide law makes it a felony for doctors to end the life of a terminally ill patient.