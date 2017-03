ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 3500 block of Atrisco Drive near Sequoia and Coors.

Police were called to the area on reports of shots fired but officers say they didn’t find a scene.

However, a gunshot victim showed up to a local hospital a short time later.

Police have not released details on the victim or said if they’re looking for a suspect.