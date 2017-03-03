1 in custody after police activity near Española

By Published: Updated:
Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office police car

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one person is in custody after a gunman caused police to shut down Highway 68 near Española.

It happened Friday morning near the Ohkay Owingeh Casino. Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office said a man with a gun was standing in the median so authorities shut down both directions of the highway.

RACSO says no shots were fired and the situation was resolved peacefully.

KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s