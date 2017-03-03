1 in custody after police activity near Española

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one person is in custody after a gunman caused police to shut down Highway 68 near Española.

It happened Friday morning near the Ohkay Owingeh Casino. Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office said a man with a gun was standing in the median so authorities shut down both directions of the highway.

RACSO says no shots were fired and the situation was resolved peacefully.

KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about the situation and will provide updates as they become available.