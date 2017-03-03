Man receives 20-year sentence for robbing Albuquerque pharmacies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man responsible for a dangerous string of pharmacy robberies will spend two decades behind bars.

In 2015, Angelo Aragon robbed the CVS on Coors and Montano, jumping the counter and holding two pharmacy techs at gunpoint. He was convicted of armed robbery and assault charges back in August.

Friday, Aragon addressed the court asking the judge not to give him the maximum of 60 years, saying he’s a recovering addict and has a family to raise.

The judge sentenced Aragon to 20 years.