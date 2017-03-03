Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s will warm to the 40s, 50s and 60s by late day – most of us above average for this time of year. Sunshine will blanket the state to start the day… but cloud cover will slowly start to increase over central and southern NM by late afternoon. No significant rain or snow expected. Winds will generally be light (5-15mph) with slightly stronger breezes expected over northeast NM (15-25mph).

SATURDAY: Partly sunny conditions will hold over central and southern NM with more sunshine expected further north. A few spot showers will be possible over the far Southeast Plains… but coverage and intensity will be limited. Afternoon temperatures will continue to warm with the Albuquerque-metro area topping out well into the 60s.

SUNDAY: Breezy to windy conditions will settle in late weekend (stronger winds expected Monday). Afternoon highs will continue to track above seasonal averages. No significant rain or snow expected.