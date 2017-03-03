John’s Friday Evening Forecast

A weak weather disturbance will continue to pass south of the state through Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through at least Saturday morning, especially the farther south you go. The southeast corner of the state could pick up a couple of spot showers early in the morning.

The disturbance lifts out Saturday afternoon, but another storm system will pass north of the state Sunday and Monday. This will boost the winds up across the state for the latter half of the weekend and early next week. The northern high terrain will have a shot at some light snow as the storm passes by. Expect a brief cool down on Tuesday before temperatures warm back up for the rest of next week!