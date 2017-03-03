In the kitchen with Kimo’s Hawaiian BBQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On high demand, one local food truck has made its transition from on the road to stationary.

Kimo’s Hawaiian BBQ, an authentic Hawaiian restaurant, invites the Duke City to “Come and Taste the Islands.”

Kimo’s offers everything from Hawaiian Fried Rice to Kalua Pork.

For those that have never tried Hawaiian Style food, check out their Loco Moco plate, Katsu Chicken or Huli Huli Chicken, but all plates will have you coming back for more.

Chef and Owner, James Strange shared how to make their famous Loco Moco.

Ingredients:

Ground Hamburger

Brown Gravy Flour

Butter

Large Eggs

White Steam Rice

For more information on the menu, location or hours, visit Kimo’s website.