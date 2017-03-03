In The Kitchen: Classic Linguine Carbonara By Street Food Institute

David Sellers from Street Food Institute, joined New Mexico Living to make Linguine Carbonara and invite us to the 29th National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show. David was the winner of Season 2 of the 505 Food Fights.

This year, in conjunction with the Fiery Foods Show is the 505 Food Fights. This is where local chefs compete with one another after being given three food items to cook with. Tickets for the event can be purchased at Ticketmaster locations or online.

Recipe for Classic Linguine Carbonara:

1 pound homemade saffron linguine or other store bought linguine

6 oz cooked pancetta

12 garlic cloves, roasted

¼ cup olive oil or reserved fat from cooking pancetta

1/2C white wine

3 tbs unsalted butter

1/4C grated Reggiano cheese

6 egg yolks

3 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves removed

In a sauté pan large enough to hold all the ingredients after cooking, sauté the pancetta and the garlic cloves together in the fat from the pancetta. Add the white wine and fresh thyme. Reduce liquid by half and add the butter. Cook the linguine in plenty of salted butter, drain and add to the sauté pan with the other ingredients. Add in the egg yolks and the Reggiano, season with salt and black pepper and stir vigorously over medium-high heat allowing the egg yolks to cook somewhat. Divide among six plates and garnish with a little more Parmesan and fresh cracked black pepper.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show