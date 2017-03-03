Helping Hands: St. Baldrick’s

Thomas Parascandola Volunteer Event Coordinator and Jessica Duron-Martinez Public Information Officer with the St Baldrick’s Foundation, joined New Mexico Living to talk about their big fundraiser happening in March.

Also joining us was, Chris Bagley with Sandoval County Fire Department, his 7-year-old son Jacob, and Maurice Greene owner PF Santi’s Barber Shop in Rio Rancho, to talk about their personal story with the organization.

This year the event is Sunday, March 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Santa Ana Star Center. If you need more information, visit their website or stop by on the day of the event.

