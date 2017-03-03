Girls state basketball round 1 is done/6A results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first round of state tournament play is complete in high school girls’ action. Some of the regulars will not get to the quarterfinals. The Cibola Cougars fell victim to the Sandia Matadors 36-28. The Cougars missed star guard Amaya Brown all season long as she recovered from knee surgery.

She announced her release on her Twitter page only a few days ago. That fueled rumors that she would be back to make a run in the postseason. Brown watched in street clothes Friday night as the sun set on her Cougar teammates. Kara Liggins scored 16 points for the Matadors in the victory. The Matadors will get Carlsbad in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

The top seeded Hobbs Eagles 16 seeded Santa Fe 73-27, setting up a quarterfinal meeting against defending champion Volcano Vista. The Lady Hawks outlasted Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho 45-40. The fifth seed La Cueva and the fourth seed Las Cruces will meet up in quarterfinal action after first round wins.

Number three seed West Mesa continued their dream season with a 58-55 over Onate. West Mesa will meet the number six seed Eldorado Eagles in the quarterfinals. The Eagles downed 11 seed Mayfield 40-36. Sydney Candelaria had 23 points for Eldorado in the win.