Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Sessions’ recusal portends continued pressure on Russia meddling

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Democrats are still pushing for President Trump’s appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign. This comes after his admittance to speaking with a Russian ambassador before and after the elections and not being completely forthcoming with Congress during his confirmation hearing. Some Republicans did call for Sessions to recuse himself from any Russian-meddling probe but many believe he just misspoke. Late Thursday night the president tweeted out, “Sessions is an honest man…the real story is all of the illegal leaks…” calling it a witch hunt.

2. The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for several suspects they believe are trying to steal your money and identity. Police recently released photos in the gas pump and ATM skimmer scams in Albuquerque. Police recovered a few skimmers, found inside machines, but believe more are out there. If you recognize the suspects call APD.

3. Morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s will warm to the 40s, 50s and 60s by late day – most of us above average for this time of year. Sunshine will blanket the state to start the day but cloud cover will slowly start to increase over central and southern NM by late afternoon.

4. Changing your clock for Daylight Saving could soon be a thing of the past in New Mexico. A bill to stop that practice is on its way to the House. The senate approved the bill, backed by Senator Cliff Pirtle of Roswell. It would put New Mexico on Mountain Daylight Saving Time year-round.

5. A new study by New Mexico State University researchers could help you save money and help prevent mosquito-spread viruses. The group tested 11 different repellents on study people. They found for the best protection look for products containing DEET. That’s something we’ve heard before but they say the most effective product is spray-on repellent. They also say lemon eucalyptus oil is best for more natural products. And opt for the clip-on repellents instead of wristbands.

