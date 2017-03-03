Free art event for all ages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local art center has teamed up with a local Montessori to bring a unique multi-generational art event to the community and it’s free.

Harwood Art Center’s Encompass: A Multi-generational Art Event has collaborated with the Escuela del Sol Montessori to feature four gallery exhibitions open artist studios, hands-on art making projects, live music, food trucks, and activities for all ages. This event has allowed for junior high students to learn how to lead a community art-making project.

Encompass is excited to celebrate the role that creative expression plays in the community.

Harwood’s largest event of the year begins on Saturday, March 4, and ends on Thursday, March 30, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. each night.

For more information on the exhibition, visit the Harwood Art Center’s website.