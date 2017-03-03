DNA results refute man’s claim that he is Johnny Tapia’s father

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A DNA test shows a man claiming to be the biological father of the late boxer, Johnny Tapia, is not the father.

A New Mexico judge ruled last April that Jerry Padilla must undergo a blood test to prove his claim, after the fighter’s widow, Teresa Tapia, demanded it in a legal battle.

She and Padilla have been at odds since the 2012 death of the former world boxing champion over the use of his name and image.

According to a copy of the test results obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, Padilla is not Tapia’s biological father.