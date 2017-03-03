Culture Atlas: Lloyd’s Treasure Chest at MOIFA

The Museum of International Folk Art is inviting you to explore their treasure of more than 136,000 folk art objects. At the same time, they’re challenging you to question your perception of folk art itself.

It’s all part of Lloyd’s Treasure Chest, showing now in the Neutrogena Wing of MOIFA. The open-door style of the gallery allows visitors to peer into the inner workings of the museum’s vaults, try hands-on crafts and creation of their own folk art, and explore the diversity of folk art from around the globe.

Baskets, dresses, statues, toys they all are on display but are the folk art?

You’ll have to decide for yourself with a visit to Lloyd’s Treasure Chest. The exhibition is open now through January 2018. For more information, visit InternationalFolkArt.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living