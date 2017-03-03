Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Warmer temperatures are ahead for the weekend before high winds return by Sunday. The weather is going to be warmer than normal from this afternoon into Sunday. High temperatures will be 10°-15° warmer than average. Highs will return to the 60s, 70s and 80s. After a nice, warm start to the weekend, a storm system is going to pass to the north on Sunday and Monday. This weather maker will crank up the winds as it crosses through Colorado and it will elevate the Fire Danger across eastern New Mexico for early next week. Temperatures will take a slight dip, but they will stay fairly mild into the middle of next week.

