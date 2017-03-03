BioPark’s new online gallery features art created by animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for unique artwork, you might consider animal art.

The Albuquerque BioPark has a new online gallery of pieces made by the elephants, alligators, snakes and more. The animals create their work on a canvas with non-toxic paint using brushes or their body parts. Prices range from $30 to $250.

“Animals paint as an enrichment activity here. We take the paintings that they made, put them online, people can buy them and all of those funds go back to support those animals,” Allyson Zahm, Albuquerque BioPark, said.

This is the BioPark’s first online gallery. For more information, click here.