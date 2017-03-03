Beautiful You: The Barber Shop

Dani Garduno, owner and manager of The Barber’s Shop, joined New Mexico Living to talk to us about some new and exciting changes going on at the shop.

First, they will be hosting Sophisticated Sunday’s at Imbibe, where you can get a shave and a drink all out on the roof top patio. Also, in the shop, they now have five barbers on staff and a new facial steamer to add to the experience of a close shave. Gabe will soon be teaching classes, to share his expertise and cutting style with those coming up in the field.

For an appointment, visit their full-service website. There you can visit the barbers and stylist, book an appointment, and pre-pay for your services, all in one place.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living