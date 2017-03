ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says Truman Middle School in southwest Albuquerque is on lock down due to a security threat.

Truman Middle school is located on Snow Vista Boulevard SW near 86th Street.

APS says the treat was reported around 1:15 p.m. and police are investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

KRQE News 13 has a crew on scene and will provide updates.